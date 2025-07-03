Playersonly Launches Academic Partnership With Northwood University To Empower Future Sports Business Leaders

PlayersOnly Northwood Academic Partnership

PlayersOnly Launches Strategic Academic Partnership with Northwood University to Empower the Next Generation of Sports Business Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PlayersOnly , the all-in-one, AI-powered platform built to drive the future of the sports industry, announced today an official academic partnership with Northwood University, a nationally recognized leader in business, marketing, and sports management education.This partnership introduces a pilot program launching Fall 2025 that will bring PlayersOnly's AI-driven analytics and branding tools into the classroom-giving students hands-on access to the same technology used by professional athletes, agents, and marketers across the global sports landscape.“At PlayersOnly, we're excited to partner with Northwood University to bring real-world AI-powered sports insights into the classroom,” said Tuan Ma, Founder and CEO of PlayersOnly .“By equipping business and marketing students with access to PlayersOnly Insights, we're enabling the next generation of sports leaders to make faster, smarter, data-driven decisions in an ever-evolving sports landscape.”Students in Northwood's Business, MBA, Digital Marketing, Sports Management, and Data Analytics programs will gain access to PlayersOnly Insights-a proprietary platform that delivers in-depth social media analysis, NIL valuation calculators, automated media kit generation, and real-time brand alignment strategies using data from TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube."I am very excited about our new partnership with PlayersOnly,” stated Dr. Andrew Anderson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Northwood University.“This will allow our marketing and data analytics professors to bring cutting-edge data into the classroom. This collaboration empowers our learners with access to real-world sports and entertainment datasets, enabling hands-on experience with AI-driven insights."As a proud Northwood alumna, this partnership holds personal meaning for Olivia Haring in PlayersOnly Public Relations, who helped spearhead the collaboration alongside Dr. Anderson.“Northwood taught me how to think like a builder-how to solve problems, pitch ideas, and lead with confidence,” said Haring.“Bringing PlayersOnly back to the classroom feels full-circle. Today's students won't just learn about NIL, branding, or marketing-they'll be using real tools that athletes and agents rely on right now.”By integrating real-world technology into curriculum-based learning, the partnership aims to prepare students for careers in athlete representation, sports marketing, data analytics, and digital brand strategy-all while bridging classroom theory with live market execution.The pilot program will roll out in select courses for the Fall 2025 semester, with future opportunities for deeper student collaboration, case competitions, and applied learning modules.About PlayersOnlyPlayersOnly is the AI-powered, two-sided platform redefining branding, partnership strategy, and social connection in the sports industry. Combining advanced insights with a built-in social network, PlayersOnly empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to grow their influence, discover aligned partners, and build authentic relationships-on and off the field. Learn more at .About Northwood UniversityLocated in Midland, Michigan, Northwood University is a non-profit, nationally ranked institution specializing in business, entrepreneurship, and marketing. Through its innovative curriculum and industry partnerships, Northwood prepares students to lead with purpose in competitive, global markets. Learn more at .Media & Brand InquiriesOlivia Haring – Public Relations & Communications...Alisa Kouznetsova - Partnerships & Brands...

