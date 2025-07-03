QEDMA Raises $26M With Participation From IBM To Tackle Quantum Computing Errors And Accelerate Pace To Quantum Advantage

QEDMA's approach is designed to make error handling achievable with far fewer qubits, to accelerate the quantum computing timeline

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QEDMA , a leading developer of quantum noise resilience solutions, announced today $26 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Glilot Capital Partners through its early growth fund, Glilot+, with new participation from IBM, Korean Investment Partners, and others, alongside existing investors including TPY Capital. QEDMA's software solution, addresses the critical challenge of reducing errors in quantum computing. QEDMA expects to demonstrate quantum advantage in the coming months through partnerships with multiple quantum computing companies and research institutions.

A series of chance encounters led to the founding of QEDMA in 2020. Over lunch, Prof. Netanel Lindner, a Technion physicist specializing in quantum systems, shared with Dr. Asif Sinay, a physicist and tech industry veteran, his insight that understanding each quantum device's unique noise patterns could be key to reducing errors.

Independently, Hebrew University Prof. Dorit Aharonov - renowned for her pioneering work on the quantum fault tolerance theorem , a foundation of modern quantum computing that proved error correction was theoretically possible - shared with Sinay a similar vision. Sinay brought the two together for weekly discussions which quickly evolved into the trio founding QEDMA, built on the recognition that combining theoretical and practical approaches to quantum errors could unlock a breakthrough solution.

Errors are a fundamental obstacle on the path to large-scale, practical quantum computing. As the size of quantum computers grows and the complexity of computations increases, errors can compound and the signal gets overwhelmed by noise. While error correction schemes exist that could in theory strongly suppress errors, error-correcting codes require significant overhead: as many as 1,000 qubits (quantum bits) to correct errors for just a single qubit.

QEDMA's software is being engineered to accelerate the timeline to practical quantum computing by reducing, mitigating, and correcting errors. The solution integrates with existing hardware to enhance the performance of quantum computers, enabling quantum computations that are up to 1,000 times larger .

When a user requests to run a quantum algorithm , QEDMA's solution executes a protocol to learn the noise characteristics of the specific device. It then adjusts the quantum algorithm to reduce some classes of errors from occurring (suppression) and uses post-processing to address the impact of remaining errors on the final calculation (mitigation). As hardware improves, QEDMA plans to integrate error correction using proprietary methods that combine it with error mitigation for even greater reliability.

QEDMA's solution has support from major industry leaders, including its launch as one of the first IBM Qiskit Functions.

"QEDMA's solution is unique in delivering unbiased error reduction with unprecedented efficiency, enabling quantum algorithms that were previously impossible to run," said Dr. Asif Sinay, CEO and co-founder of QEDMA. "While the industry is making massive investments in quantum computing infrastructure and scaling the number of qubits, our platform-agnostic approach allows us to extract maximum value from existing hardware across all quantum computing architectures. By accelerating the timeline to practical quantum computing, we're establishing a fundamental foundation that will become even more crucial as quantum systems scale."

"The quantum computing revolution is accelerating, and QEDMA has positioned itself as a foundational player in the industry," said Lior Litwak, Managing Partner at Glilot Capital Partners and Head of Glilot+, the firm's early growth fund. "Having known Asif since our time together at the Talpiot program, and seeing the exceptional team he's built with Dorit and Netanel, combining deep theoretical expertise with practical implementation, I'm convinced that QEDMA is uniquely positioned to solve quantum computing's greatest challenge - error reduction. QEDMA has the potential to become the operating system for the entire quantum industry, which will have a groundbreaking and lasting impact on so many fields - physics, pharmaceuticals, and cybersecurity to name a few - and we are thrilled to be joining their journey to make quantum computing a reality."

"Qedma continues to make meaningful contributions that are progressing the quantum computing space at a pivotal time in the industry," said Emily Fontaine, Global Head of Venture Capital at IBM. "We're excited to see their next chapter as they scale their impact, working toward their mission to advance quantum computation and provide error reduction software solutions to the quantum ecosystem."

Media Contact

Lazer Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE QEDMA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED