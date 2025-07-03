NR7 Miner Launches AI-Driven Sustainable Infrastructure Platform, Revolutionizing Global Crypto Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UK fintech innovation leader launches enterprise-grade carbon-neutral mining solution, redefining industry standards through advanced machine learning technology

London, UK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NR7 Miner, a leading cloud mining platform provider, today announced the expansion of its AI-driven cryptocurrency mining services to meet growing global demand. The company has seen significant growth in users in recent months, reflecting the growing interest in convenient cryptocurrency mining solutions.

The Norfolk-based company operates an advanced cloud mining infrastructure that enables users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without hardware investment or technical expertise. NR7 Miner 's platform uses AI optimization and renewable energy across its global network of mining facilities.

Executive Statement

“We are seeing unprecedented interest in convenient cryptocurrency mining solutions,” said a spokesperson for NR7 Miner. Our platform breaks down traditional barriers by providing users with professional-grade mining capabilities through AI-optimized infrastructure. This allows individual users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without having to manage complex hardware.

Advanced Technology Platform

NR7 Miner's intelligent cloud computing platform operates in partnership with more than 80 mining facilities around the world that run on renewable energy. The company's proprietary AI algorithms continuously optimize mining operations to maximize efficiency and user returns.

Platform features include:



Zero hardware requirements: Users can start mining without investing in any equipment

AI optimization: Advanced algorithms automatically adjust operations for optimal performance

Support for multiple cryptocurrencies: The platform supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Dogecoin mining

Sustainable operations: Mining facilities run on renewable energy User-friendly interface: Simplified dashboard designed for users of all experience levels

Meeting growing market needs

The cryptocurrency mining industry continues to grow as more individuals seek alternatives to buying cryptocurrencies directly. Cloud mining platforms such as NR7 Miner provide a convenient entry point for users interested in cryptocurrency mining rather than market trading.

“Traditional cryptocurrency mining requires a lot of capital investment and technical knowledge,” the company's technical team noted.“Our cloud mining platform democratizes access to cryptocurrency mining by handling all technical issues, while users benefit from mining rewards.”

Sustainable Mining Operations

NR7 Miner is committed to renewable energy-powered mining operations, emphasizing environmental responsibility. The company's global partner network prioritizes clean energy to address environmental issues associated with cryptocurrency mining.

Recent operational achievements:

Expanded to over 80 global mining facility partnerships; Achieved 100% renewable energy sourcing;

Developed proprietary AI optimization technology; Launched multi-cryptocurrency mining capabilities;

Achieved 99.9% platform uptime reliability;





Service Accessibility

NR7 Miner's platform design prioritizes user accessibility, with a simplified interface and automated processes that eliminate technical complexity. Users can monitor mining progress, track earnings, and manage accounts through the company's web platform.

“Convenience is always our top priority,” emphasized a company spokesperson. "We have designed our platform to allow anyone interested in cryptocurrency mining to participate, without the need for specialized hardware or extensive technical knowledge."

About NR7 Miner

NR7 Miner is a cloud mining platform provider headquartered in Norfolk, UK. The company operates AI-driven cryptocurrency mining infrastructure through renewable energy facilities around the world.

NR7 Miner provides convenient mining solutions to users around the world, removing traditional barriers to participating in cryptocurrency mining.

For more information about NR7 Miner's services, please visit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: NR7 Miner Global Operations Center Email: ... Job Title: Marketing Manager