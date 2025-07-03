Ajman Department Of Tourism Development Launches Second Edition Of 'Self-Exploration Through Tourism' Summer Training Programme To Enhance Students' Professional Skills

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Following the resounding success of its first edition, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development ADTD launched the second edition of its 'Self-Exploration through Tourism' summer training programme. The programme is a part of the Department's ongoing efforts to empower Emirati youth and enhance their future contribution to the development of vital sectors in the Emirate, most notably the tourism sector. The programme, which runs until July 31, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM daily, targets Emirati students currently pursuing their university studies at an academic institution within the country.

The programme offers students professional, hands-on experience in a realistic work environment, to strengthen their applied knowledge, refine their communication and interpersonal skills, and provide important workplace insights for identifying potential career paths post-graduation. It also seeks to ensure their alignment with labour market demands and societal needs by equipping participants with the skills needed to navigate modern tools and systems, while fostering positive values such as punctuality, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, said:“ADTD's 'Self-Exploration through Tourism' programme reflects our longstanding commitment to empowering the youth by providing exemplary educational and training opportunities. It serves as an ideal platform for students to explore their innate potential and capabilities, as well as refine their knowledge and skills, thereby fostering an empowered young generation capable of creating a brighter and more advanced future, in line with the national strategic goals and Ajman Vision 2030.”

The programme covers a wide range of vital disciplines, which are crucial to fulfilling comprehensive development goals. These include marketing and promotion, tourism and hospitality, human resources management, accounting, graphic design, and public law. Participants are also offered a financial reward upon successful completion based on their eligibility criteria, opportunities to be a part of specialised workshops and accompanying initiatives, as well as a participation certificate. They can also gain valuable skills and in-demand professional knowledge, aligning with current job market requirements.

The programme is meticulously designed to cultivate positive behavioural values among students, with a strong emphasis on discipline, commitment, and teamwork. Moreover, it encompasses a range of specialised workshops and supportive initiatives created to enrich the educational and professional experiences of the participating students.

Notably, the programme highlights ADTD's ongoing efforts to strengthen and advance the tourism and hospitality sector by supporting local talents and facilitating various educational opportunities and training programmes, which will provide the essential tools for professional development. It also underscores the organisation's belief in the importance of creating a more attractive and sustainable tourism environment, which will further bolster the national economy and enhance the Emirate's pioneering position within the global tourism landscape.