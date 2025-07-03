White Orchid Hospice Of Corpus Christi Wins 'Best Of Hospices' Award By Businessrate For Second Consecutive Year

White Orchid Award

White Orchid Hospice Patient Care

Corpus Christi hospice agency honored for excellence in compassionate care in both 2024 and 2025

- Stephen Levi CarterCORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- White Orchid Hospice of Corpus Christi is proud to announce that it has been named the recipient of the 2025 Best of Hospices Award by Businessrate , marking the second consecutive year the agency has earned this prestigious distinction.The Best of Hospices Award recognizes top-tier hospice and palliative care providers based on client satisfaction, community reputation, and dedication to service excellence. White Orchid Hospice previously received the award in 2024.“This award is a testament to the tireless work of our compassionate care team who go above and beyond every single day,” said Stephenie Decker, Administrator of White Orchid Hospice of Corpus Christi.“We are honored to be recognized again and remain deeply committed to serving our local families with dignity, empathy, and clinical excellence.”White Orchid Hospice provides comfort-focused care for patients with serious or life-limiting illnesses throughout the Corpus Christi region. Their services are tailored to each patient's needs and supported by an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, social workers, chaplains, and volunteers.“Our goal has always been to be more than just a care provider-we aim to be a pillar of comfort, peace, and hope for families in their time of greatest need,” said Stephen Levi Carter , CEO of White Orchid Hospice.“Winning this award two years in a row reinforces the trust we've built in Corpus Christi and inspires us to continually raise the bar in compassionate, patient-centered care.”White Orchid Hospice has become a vital partner in the local healthcare ecosystem, working closely with hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and rehabilitation centers to ensure seamless and timely support for seriously ill patients.About White Orchid HospiceWhite Orchid Hospice is a leading provider of hospice and palliative care services in Texas, with a mission to offer dignity, peace, and personalized support to individuals facing serious illness. The Corpus Christi location is part of a growing network committed to clinical excellence and heartfelt care.About BusinessrateBusinessrate is a national platform that identifies and honors top-performing service providers across multiple sectors, including healthcare, based on verified reviews and performance metrics.

Stephenie Decker

White Orchid Hospice

+1 361-605-0100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.