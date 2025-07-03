Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Wins LEED Gold Award For Energy Design And Sustainable Buildings At The Plant Genetic Resources Centre

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,July 2025: The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi EAD has been awarded the prestigious LEED Gold certificate for sustainable buildings by the U.S. Green Building Council USGBC, the world's most widely used green building rating system. This recognition highlights EAD's outstanding efforts in implementing energy efficiency systems, environmental stewardship and its strong commitment to sustainability in the management of the Plant Genetic Resources Centre building in Al Ain.

The Agency received this award by meeting all the necessary certification criteria, including a 75.1 per cent reduction in energy consumption, a 53.49 per cent decrease in water usage and a 75.1 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the Plant Genetic Resources Centre building relies on renewable energy by generating 581,077 kilowatt-hours annually through on-site photovoltaic solar panels.

Commenting on the achievement, Her Excellency Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said:“Winning the LEED Gold certificate for the management of the Plant Genetic Resources Centre building in Al Ain is a pivotal achievement that affirms Abu Dhabi's unwavering commitment to spearhead global environmental leadership. Guided by our strategy rooted in responsible practices, we are committed to establishing a new benchmark by transforming our assets and facilities into highly efficient, sustainable ecosystems – ensuring a more prosperous future for generations to come.”

This Certificate further reinforces the role of the Plant Genetic Resources Centre, established by the Agency in Al Ain, to conserve the seeds and tissues of all native wild plants and agriculturally significant local species in the UAE. It also reflects the team's dedication to integrating sustainability efforts to achieve energy efficiency and optimal resource management – underscoring the Agency's commitment across all its facilities to building a more sustainable future.