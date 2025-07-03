California Law Firm Highlights Risks Of Pre-Dispute Arbitration Agreements In Long-Term Care Facilities

- Steven Peck, ESQLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Peck Law Group, a California-based law firm focused on elder abuse and long-term care , is drawing attention to the widespread use of pre-dispute arbitration agreements in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Often signed during the admissions process, these agreements may strip residents of their constitutional right to bring claims before a jury.Arbitration agreements are increasingly common in healthcare settings, especially as courts have upheld them in the past as a form of alternative dispute resolution. According to Steven C. Peck, founder of The Peck Law Group, concerns arise when residents or their representatives sign such agreements without fully understanding the implications.“Many individuals unknowingly waive their right to a jury trial through these agreements,” said Peck.“Understanding the legal consequences before signing is critical.”Arbitration clauses can affect the trajectory of a legal case by potentially limiting courtroom access and dividing proceedings between arbitration and litigation. Facilities may update their arbitration contracts over time, often in response to evolving legal standards or case outcomes.In California, the legal framework surrounding arbitration agreements varies depending on whether the provider is classified as a healthcare or non-healthcare facility. Agreements may be signed by residents directly or by those acting under powers of attorney, adding complexity to their enforceability.The Peck Law Group has experience addressing and contesting arbitration agreements through the legal system. The firm reports having represented clients in challenges to petitions to compel arbitration and emphasizes that each case must be evaluated based on its specific circumstances.The law firm recommends that families carefully review any arbitration clauses presented during the admissions process and consult legal counsel if they have concerns. The Peck Law Group offers free consultations to help families understand their rights and evaluate potential claims.Contact:Sean BarnettThe Peck Law GroupPhone: 866-999-9085Email: ...Website:

Admission Agreements, Arbitration Agreements & Power of Attorney in Long-Term Care Facilities

