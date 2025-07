SOC As A Service Market Size To Reach USD 9.9 Billion By 2031 - Growth Drivers, Trends And Future Scenarios

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global SOC as a service industry is estimated to generate $4.6 billion in 2021 and $9.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies since the COVID-19 pandemic which has propelled the demand for better security and endpoint management policies, and the increasing number of cyber-attacks and fraud cases fuel the growth of the global SOC as a service market. However, data privacy and customization challenges of SOC as service platforms hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the development of advanced communication technologies such as 5G communication networks and cloud technology present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.Access full report summary at:The key players profiled in the SOC as a service market analysis are Atos SE, AT&T, Arctic Wolf Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc., Fortinet Inc., IBM CORPORATION, NTT, THALES Group, and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.The report analyzes these key players of the global SOC as a service market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Request Sample Pages:Based on service type, the prevention services segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global SOC as a service market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for preventive security solutions globally. However, the detection services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for detection security services worldwide.Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global SOC as a service market, and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of cyber-attacks in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of innovation technologies and advancements in the retail sector in the region.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on application area, the network security segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global SOC as a service market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing need for network security solutions globally. However, the endpoint security segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing remote working trends worldwide.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest share of three-fourths of the global SOC as a service market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale operations of SOC as a service in large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.2% in 2031. This is owing to the growing innovations in SMEs.Buy this Complete Report at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

