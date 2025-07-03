Sabah Basketball Club Extends Player Ramiz Guliyev's Contract
Sabah basketball club has renewed its contract with player Ramiz Guliyev, Azernews reports.
The 23-year-old player will continue to represent the Baku team in the 2025/2026 season.
Ramiz Guliyev has been wearing the Sabah jersey since 2024.
Sabah Basketball Club is a team competing in the Azerbaijan Basketball League.
The team was established in 2022 as an affiliate of the "Sabah" football club and joined the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) in the 2022–23 season. They won the national championship in their debut season.
As champions, they became the first Azerbaijani team to participate in European competitions in 18 years (since Gala Baku in 2005), entering the qualification rounds of the 2023–24 FIBA Europe Cup.
In the qualification tournament held in Skopje, "Sabah" won
three matches and qualified for the regular season.
Boban Mitev was appointed as the new head coach of "Sabah" in August 2023.
On January 26, 2024, he was replaced by Rimas Kurtinaitis.
