SOS Jordan Director Elected President Of SOS Children's Villages International General Assembly

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- National Director of SOS Children's Villages Jordan, Rana Zoubi, has been elected President of the General Assembly of SOS Children's Villages International, the highest decision-making body within the global federation.Zoubi received the highest number of votes among the candidates during the election held in Vienna on June 28, 2025.In a statement on Thursday, the organization said that Zoubi is the first person to hold this newly established leadership position, created as part of governance reforms within the federation. This achievement represents one of the highest leadership roles assumed by Jordan within the SOS Children's Villages International system, reflecting the country's leading role in child protection and family care.The organization highlighted that this milestone carries special significance as Zoubi is the first person from the Arab region to hold this position, marking a clear indicator of advancing regional representation and women's empowerment within global governance structures.The General Assembly is the top authority within SOS Children's Villages International, comprising representatives from more than 135 national associations across five continents, with all members entitled to participate and vote. The General Assembly makes decisions on the federation's statutes and elects the International Board.The organization stressed that Zoubi's election is an international recognition of Jordan's progress and tangible efforts in alternative care and family and youth empowerment.