ROLZO Appoints Thibaut Lempereur As Business Development Director, Events

ROLZO, the brand redefining luxury ground transportation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thibaut Lempereur as Business Development Director, Events, effective July 1st, 2025.

With more than a decade of experience in high-end chauffeur services, luxury partnerships, and high-profile event operations, Thibaut brings a wealth of industry knowledge and footprint to the ROLZO team. His arrival marks a strategic move to further consolidate ROLZO's fast-growing events vertical and support the company's broader vision for global expansion.

Thibaut joins ROLZO from Sixt, where he led the group's luxury and event-based chauffeur programmes across France, Switzerland, Italy and more recently the United Arab Emirates.

He previously played key roles at Avis Chauffeur and has deep expertise in delivering bespoke, high-touch mobility solutions for major hotel groups, international brands, and elite clientele.

"We're delighted to welcome Thibaut to ROLZO," said Tom Ripert, CEO of ROLZO. "His industry leadership, operational depth, and commercial acumen make him the ideal person to drive the continued growth of our events offering on a global scale."

A graduate in management of private and public organizations from the University of Nice Sophia Antipolis, Thibaut has worked across sales, operations, and consulting, consistently delivering results for top-tier clients in the luxury sector.

"Joining ROLZO is an exciting new chapter," said Thibaut. "The company's vision and commitment to redefine high-end mobility are unmatched. I'm looking forward to expanding our events presence and supporting our partners with the highest standard of mobility solutions, anywhere in the world."

With Thibaut's appointment, ROLZO is set to deepen its partnerships with the world's leading luxury brands, event agencies, and sports and entertainment industries, while expanding into new markets with a stronger, more specialised offering for high-profile global events.

About ROLZO

ROLZO powers high-profile events globally with seamless, high-end transportation. From luxury vehicles and professional chauffeurs to VIP Meet & Greet services and end-to-end on-site coordination, ROLZO delivers a complete solution for exceptional guest experiences.