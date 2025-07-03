403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan, GCC Hold 2Nd Round Of FTA Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 3 (KUNA) -- Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) wrapped up the second round of negotiations for their free trade agreement (FTA) in Tokyo on Thursday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
The four-day meeting was attended by Japan's chief negotiator Katsuhiko Takahashi, Ambassador for International Economic Affairs, along with representatives from relevant ministries, and GCC chief negotiator Raja Al-Marzoqi and representatives from the GCC states, according to the ministry. The GCC has six members under its wing, namely Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
Since Monday, the two sides held active discussions on the modality of negotiations, as well as on General Provisions, Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade in Services, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, investment, Intellectual Property, and other areas, the ministry said in a press release. Japan and the GCC also agreed to coordinate the dates of the third round of negotiations through diplomatic channels.
The two side launched FTA negotiations in 2006, but talks were suspended in 2009 before resuming last December. Japan relies on GCC members for over 90 percent of crude oil supply. (end)
mk
The four-day meeting was attended by Japan's chief negotiator Katsuhiko Takahashi, Ambassador for International Economic Affairs, along with representatives from relevant ministries, and GCC chief negotiator Raja Al-Marzoqi and representatives from the GCC states, according to the ministry. The GCC has six members under its wing, namely Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain.
Since Monday, the two sides held active discussions on the modality of negotiations, as well as on General Provisions, Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade in Services, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, investment, Intellectual Property, and other areas, the ministry said in a press release. Japan and the GCC also agreed to coordinate the dates of the third round of negotiations through diplomatic channels.
The two side launched FTA negotiations in 2006, but talks were suspended in 2009 before resuming last December. Japan relies on GCC members for over 90 percent of crude oil supply. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment