$5 Bn Pet Supplements Market Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2025-2034 AI-Driven Personalized Nutrition And CBD-Infused Supplements Transforming Pet Health

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pet Supplements Market is valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 5 billion by 2034.



The pet supplements market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by increasing pet ownership and a heightened focus on pet health and wellness. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of nutrition in enhancing their pets' longevity, immunity, and overall well-being. This trend is fueled by rising disposable incomes, humanization of pets, and an increasing willingness to invest in premium health solutions. Pet supplements include a range of products such as vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and omega fatty acids designed to support various health aspects like digestion, joint health, skin and coat maintenance, and cognitive function.

The market is seeing strong demand across different pet categories, including dogs, cats, birds, and small mammals. North America leads the market, followed closely by Europe and Asia-Pacific, where urbanization and pet adoption rates are increasing. E-commerce platforms, pet specialty stores, and veterinary clinics are key distribution channels, making supplements more accessible. The industry is also witnessing increased participation from pet food manufacturers, who are expanding their portfolios to include functional supplements. As pet owners continue to seek natural and organic options, manufacturers are responding with clean-label, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced ingredients, driving further market growth.

In 2024, the pet supplements market witnessed notable advancements, including an influx of innovative formulations tailored to meet specific pet health concerns. A key trend has been the rise of functional ingredients, such as CBD-infused supplements for anxiety relief and turmeric-based formulations for joint health. The demand for personalized pet nutrition has also surged, with companies leveraging AI-driven recommendations to tailor supplements based on breed, age, and health conditions. Veterinary influence has grown stronger, as more pet owners rely on professional guidance before purchasing supplements, pushing brands to develop vet-approved formulas.

Sustainability has emerged as a crucial factor, with brands emphasizing eco-friendly packaging and responsibly sourced ingredients. Additionally, pet supplement brands have expanded their digital presence, utilizing direct-to-consumer models and subscription services to build customer loyalty. Mergers and acquisitions have intensified, with larger pet care companies acquiring niche supplement brands to diversify offerings and strengthen their market position. Furthermore, regulatory scrutiny has increased, leading manufacturers to adopt higher transparency standards and third-party certifications to gain consumer trust. This evolution reflects a more informed, health-conscious, and sustainability-driven pet supplement market.

Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the pet supplements market is expected to witness further growth, propelled by scientific advancements and increasing regulatory clarity. The integration of biotechnology into pet health solutions is anticipated to lead to precision supplements, utilizing microbiome analysis and genetic testing to create highly customized formulations. The demand for plant-based and alternative protein supplements is expected to rise, driven by concerns over animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Artificial intelligence and big data analytics will continue to enhance product personalization, enabling companies to provide data-driven recommendations for optimal pet health.

Asia-Pacific is expected to become a key growth hub, with countries like China and India experiencing a surge in pet ownership and premiumization of pet products. Regulatory bodies are likely to impose stricter quality standards, fostering trust and reducing the risk of substandard products entering the market. Additionally, collaborations between pet food companies and supplement brands will result in fortified pet foods with built-in supplementation. The industry will also see increased research into age-specific formulations, catering to senior pets with targeted solutions for cognitive function, mobility, and immune support. As consumer education improves, the emphasis on transparency, efficacy, and safety will continue shaping the future of pet supplements.

Key Trends in the Pet Supplements Market



Personalized Nutrition: AI-driven pet health assessments are enabling brands to offer tailored supplements based on specific pet needs, including breed, weight, and genetic predispositions, enhancing efficacy and consumer trust.

CBD and Herbal-Based Supplements: Natural ingredients such as cannabidiol (CBD), turmeric, and ashwagandha are gaining traction for their proven benefits in stress relief, joint support, and inflammation reduction.

Eco-Friendly Packaging and Sustainable Sourcing: Consumers are demanding environmentally responsible packaging solutions and sustainably sourced ingredients, prompting brands to invest in biodegradable materials and ethical sourcing practices.

Functional Pet Treats: The line between treats and supplements is blurring, with brands introducing functional chews and snacks fortified with probiotics, omega-3s, and vitamins to provide health benefits with added convenience. Veterinary-Endorsed Formulations: More pet owners are seeking expert-approved supplements, leading brands to collaborate with veterinarians to develop clinically validated products, enhancing credibility and consumer confidence.

Key Drivers of the Pet Supplements Market



Rising Pet Humanization: Pet owners increasingly view their animals as family members, driving demand for premium health and wellness solutions, including high-quality supplements.

Growing Awareness of Pet Health: Increased access to pet health information through digital platforms and veterinary guidance is driving consumer awareness about preventive healthcare solutions, boosting supplement adoption.

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Growth: The expansion of online pet retail and subscription-based models has made pet supplements more accessible, driving sales and consumer engagement. Advancements in Veterinary Research: Ongoing research in animal nutrition and supplement efficacy is fueling innovation, leading to the development of scientifically backed formulations that enhance pet health outcomes.

Key Challenges in the Pet Supplements Market

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Control: The market faces increasing scrutiny from regulatory bodies, requiring brands to meet stringent quality standards. Compliance challenges, coupled with the risk of counterfeit or substandard products, pose significant hurdles for manufacturers aiming to maintain consumer trust and industry credibility.

Key Attributes:

