British F-35 Jet in India Is Likely to Be Dismantled
(MENAFN) A British F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in southern India in mid-June, is expected to be disassembled, as it has been grounded ever since, according to a report from a news outlet on Thursday.
The British Royal Navy's aircraft is likely to undergo partial dismantling and be transported back to the UK via a military cargo plane, as stated by sources cited in the report.
The jet has remained out of service since its emergency landing, despite several attempts to fix it, due to an unresolved mechanical issue, the report added.
So far, efforts to make the F-35 operational again have been unsuccessful.
The UK engineering team, which was anticipated to arrive at the airport for repairs, has not yet reached the site.
The incident occurred on June 14, when the fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state, caused by low fuel levels and adverse weather conditions.
