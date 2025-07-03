Beatbot Announces Prime Day Deals On Award-Winning Aquasense 2 Pool Cleaning Robots



July 8–11



AquaSense 2 Ultra: from €3,850.00 to €2,925.00 (24% off)



AquaSense 2 Pro: from €2,699.00 to €1,999.00 (26% off) AquaSense 2: from €1,699.00 to €1,099.00 (35% off)

Additionally, shoppers can also take advantage of an incredible 37% discount on the iSkim Ultra, priced at just €999.00 (originally €1,599.00).

"Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for pool owners to upgrade their cleaning experience with our advanced AquaSense 2 robots," said York Guo, CMO at Beatbot. "These deals make cutting-edge pool maintenance more accessible than ever, ensuring a sparkling clean pool with minimal effort, backed by our industry-leading 3-year full guarantee, including complete product replacement for peace of mind."

The AquaSense 2 series combines smart navigation, powerful scrubbing, and energy-efficient performance to keep pools pristine throughout the entire season.

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers! Visit Beatbot Amazon Store or its Official Website to shop the deals and revolutionize your pool cleaning routine.

For media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

About Beatbot

Beatbot is the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brand globally, revolutionizing swimming pool care through cutting-edge automation. Founded by industry experts with decades of experience in robotics, Beatbot combines sleek, durable design with unmatched engineering, earning global acclaim, including the prestigious iF Design Award and Red Dot Award for its premium aesthetics and user-centric innovation.

With offices worldwide and a powerhouse R&D Team (70% of its workforce), Beatbot pioneers core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and AI-powered mapping algorithms. The company holds 221+ patents (128 for inventions), cementing its leadership in redefining pool maintenance.

From award-winning product design to hassle-free smart solutions, Beatbot is committed to transforming how the world cleans its pools-elevating performance, sustainability, and luxury.

