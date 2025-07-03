Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size To Hit USD 19.67 Billion By 2032, At 14.25% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hand Geometry Biometrics Market growth is driven by rising demand for secure, contactless access control, workforce management solutions, AI-enhanced accuracy, and multi-modal biometric integration. Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size was valued at USD 6.83 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.25% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Growing Penetration of Contactless Biometrics Drives Expansion of Hand Geometry Market Growing need for secured contactless authentication, increasing demand across various sectors such as government, banking and healthcare, are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. The rising security concerns along with the rising demand for sanitized, clean, and instantaneous identity verification are among the key factors driving the adoption of the hand geometry technology. Unlike the traditional methods, hand geometry is noninvasive and simplifies the access control activities. Innovations such as Fujitsu's Palm Secure Authentication Library Millions Edition, which provides large-scale, high-precision palm vein verification, illustrate the market's growing potential. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.48%, reaching USD 5.75 billion by 2032. Get a Sample Report of Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.83 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.25% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Technology Type (Optical Hand Geometry, Electrical Hand Geometry)

. By End Use (Government, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Education, Transportation)

. By Application (Physical Access Control, Logical Access Control)

. By Product Type (Standalone Hand Geometry Readers, Integrated Hand Geometry Systems)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology Type

In 2024, the Optical Hand Geometry segment led the market with a 71.95% revenue share, on account of its accuracy and non- intersections with precision. Firms such as ZK Teco and Suprema have taken their products to the next level with optical readers that feature AI for better recognition.

The Electrical Hand Geometry segment is expanding rapidly, projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.67% from 2025 to 2032. Products from companies like M2SYS Technology and Crossmatch contribute to the market demand for sensor-based biometrics that are faster, more versatile and are used in multiple applications.

By End Use

In 2024, the Government segment led the Hand Geometry Biometrics Market with a 35.95% share, and is growing due to increasing use of hand geometry in national security, border control, and law enforcement. Specialist solutions for government use, such as those from Fingerprint Cards and Virdi, are available.

The Healthcare segment is poised for the fastest CAGR of 15.69% from 2025 to 2032, owing to the increasing need for secure patient identification. The companies like IDEMIA and Integrated Biometrics are providing specific systems that increase data security and streamline operations in healthcare environments.

By Application

In 2024, the Physical Access Control segment led the market with a 64.33% revenue share, owing to increase in need for secure entry solutions especially for high-security environments. Advanced hand geometry systems are now available for data centers and government buildings from companies like Crossmatch, and Suprema.

The Logical Access Control segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.42% (2025–2032), since the likes of Anviz Global are driving the functionalities of digital security systems with network access dependent on biometrics.

By Product Type

In 2024, The Standalone Hand Geometry Readers segment held the largest market share at 52.99%, characterized for their low cost, the ease of integration and access control reliability in the healthcare, government and corporate are among the drivers for growth in the sector.

The Integrated Hand Geometry Systems segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.90% from 2025 to 2032, as the need grows for scalable and all-in-one biometric solutions that provide higher security and swifter processing for high security venues.

Global Regional Leaders Drive Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Momentum

In 2024, North America dominated the Hand Geometry Biometrics Market in 2024 with a revenue share of 51.96%, which is largely due to greater acceptance of high-level security solutions across the government, healthcare, and private sector organizations. Data, regional leadership, tech depth, massive biometrics. The US leads regionally, with strong technological underpinnings, and extensive biometric implementation.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.81% from 2025 to 2032, led by China (with 'rapid tech growth and investments in security infrastructure'.

Europe is witnessing exponential driven by strict data privacy regulations and increasing security concerns with Germany in the lead.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia dominate the Middle East & Africa region, and Brazil leads Latin America, spurred by increasing biometric integration across key sectors.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Recent BIPA rulings, such as Zellmer v. Meta and Martell v. X Corp., make it clear that abstract digital representations, like face signatures or image hashes, may not constitute biometric identifiers under BIPA. In both cases, the courts noted that if the data does not contain measurable facial geometry, then it does not fall within BIPA's regulatory purview.

