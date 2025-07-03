Collins Dental Membership Plan Now Available To Residents In Oviedo, Casselberry, And Beyond

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 2, 2025 2:29 am - Collins Dental expands its membership plan to Oviedo, Casselberry, and nearby areas, offering simplified, insurance-free dental care.

Collins Dental Care, a leading dental practice based in Winter Springs, is excited to announce the expansion of its popular in-house Dental Membership Plan to residents in Oviedo, Casselberry, and surrounding communities. This initiative aims to provide accessible and affordable dental care solutions for individuals and families, particularly those without traditional dental insurance.

The Collins Dental Membership Plan offers a straightforward alternative to conventional insurance, eliminating common frustrations such as waiting periods, deductibles, annual maximums, and the hassle of filing claims. Members gain immediate access to essential dental services and significant savings, ensuring their oral health remains a top priority without financial strain.

"We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality dental care," said a representative for Collins Dental Care. "Our membership plan is designed to simplify the process and make maintaining good oral health more affordable. By extending this plan to Oviedo, Casselberry, and our neighboring communities, we hope to serve even more individuals looking for a clear and value-driven approach to their dental needs."

The plan features two distinct options to cater to various needs:

Basic Plan: For an annual fee of $592 ($49.33 per month), members receive two basic cleanings, two annual exams, one emergency exam, comprehensive X-rays (4 bitewing, 4 periapical, and a panoramic), and two fluoride treatments per year. This plan also includes a 10% discount on all other treatments, offering minimal annual savings of $877.

Perio Plus Plan: Priced at $944 annually ($78.66 per month), this plan is ideal for those requiring more extensive care. It includes four basic cleanings or perio maintenance visits, two annual exams, one emergency exam, comprehensive X-rays, and four fluoride treatments annually. Members also enjoy a 10% discount on additional treatments, with minimal yearly savings of $1,145.



Residents of Oviedo, Casselberry, and other nearby areas are invited to discover the benefits of the Collins Dental Membership Plan. Please visit the Collins Dental Care website for more information or to enroll.