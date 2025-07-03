XTI Aerospace Collaborates With Maglev Aero On Transformational Electric Propulsion System

XTI Aerospace and MagLev Aero are collaborating on a groundbreaking magnetically-levitated electric propulsion platform to meet the needs of high-value, long-range aviation missions for military and civilian markets with unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAV).

The goal of the collaboration is to advance solutions that can dramatically enhance aircraft speed, range, reliability, noise profile, and vertical lift performance. Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding ("MOU") between XTI Aircraft Company, a subsidiary of XTI, and MagLev, the two companies will jointly evaluate the integration of MagLev's proprietary MagLev HyperDriveTM propulsion technology into XTI's future hybrid-electric aircraft architectures. Additionally, the MOU includes a non-binding pre-order for up to 100 MagLev HyperDrive propulsion systems, contingent upon successful completion of technical and integration milestones, execution of final commercial agreements and successful integration of MagLev's technology into the Company's aircraft and/or unmanned drone designs.

"Part of our product road map includes a piloted, hybrid-electric version of the TriFan as well as unmanned aerial vehicles," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI. "We believe the MagLev innovations can enable us to produce drones that are significantly more efficient than existing market offerings, allowing them to fly more mission types and, in turn, to capture more customer segments."

The Future of Flight: Vertical, Quieter, and Faster

The MagLev HyperDrive is a transformative electric propulsion system that uses a tip-driven ducted fan system aimed to dramatically increase system efficiency through magnetic levitation to stabilize and eliminate rim drive friction. With the ability to scale across aircraft sizes and mission profiles, the MagLev HyperDrive is being designed to enable ultra-quiet, high-speed, and low-maintenance propulsion for a wide range of applications.

"Magnetic levitation has not been used in operational aircraft propulsion before, and we believe MagLev and XTI are the right partners to push the boundaries of what's possible in aerospace," said Ian Randall, Co-Founder, President and CEO of MagLev. "Our MagLev HyperDrive was developed to unlock new capabilities for electric flight -enhancing speed, safety, and sustainability - and we are excited to work with XTI to bring these advancements to life."

The MOU sets forth a non-binding set of objectives to guide the collaboration between the two companies.

About MagLev Aero

MagLev Aero Inc. (MagLevAero ) is pioneering electric propulsion solutions that leverage magnetic levitation to transform how aircraft are powered and operated. Its MagLev HyperDriveTM platform eliminates mechanical drag to enable a new generation of ultra-quiet, high-efficiency electric aircraft for urban, regional, and commercial applications.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIAerospace ) (Nasdaq: XTIA ) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range of 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon ) business unit of XTI is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit XTIAerospace and follow XTI on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

