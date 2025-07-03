Azerbaijani Cultural Figures Living In US Receive Medals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A meeting was held with the head of the National Music & Global Culture Society operating in New York City, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nargiz Aliyarova, and the art director of the "My Way" Creative Center, sculptor and artist Emin Guliyev, during the visit of the employees of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora to the US, the committee's statement said, Trend reports.

The meeting, which took place at the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, was attended by Elshad Aliyev, deputy chairman of the committee, and Tofig Musayev, permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the UN, ambassador.

The deputy chairman of the committee highly appreciated the contribution of both cultural figures to the international promotion of Azerbaijani realities, the promotion of our cultural heritage, and diaspora activities.

Aliyarova and Guliyev were presented with the medal "For Service in Diaspora Activities" that they were awarded. They expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for this high value placed on their activities. They said that they will continue their work to promote the culture of our country in the US.

To note, Nargiz Aliyarova is a professor at the Baku Academy of Music, a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Piano Trio, a laureate of the II Republican Competition of Musicians, a winner of international competitions, and the founder of the National Music and Global Culture Society. She is also the organizer of the International Composition Competition held in the US with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Emin Guliyev is one of the authors of the "Peace Dove" monument, which has become a symbol of Sumgayit, and the statue of Imadaddin Nasimi, and the son of the late artist Asim Guliyev. A member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, Guliyev has lived in New York since 2006 and has been working as an art director at the "My Way" Children's and Youth Creative Development Center since 2009. His students have been accepted to prestigious art schools and colleges in the US.