Chinese Ancient Bronzeware Hub Baoji City Promotes Cultural Exchanges In Kazakhstan
Co-hosted by Xinhuanet, Baoji City, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Nazarbayev University, the event yielded multiple collaborative achievements.
A dialogue between civilizations was held during the exchange event, and the two museums signed a cooperation memorandum.
Meanwhile, Baoji put on a cultural fair in Astana, which featured Baoji intangible cultural heritage inheritors and folk musicians promoting Baoji through clay sculptures, embroidery, and traditional musical instruments, attracting nearly 1,000 local residents to gain an immersive experience of China's ancient Zhou culture.
This event seeks to open a window for the world to understand China's ancient Zhou culture, showcasing Baoji's profound Zhou cultural heritage and its unique allure as the hub of ancient bronzeware.
Baoji is willing to enhance cooperation with Kazakhstan in fields such as culture, tourism, and industry in the future, with the aim of establishing the culturally profound Chinese city as a vital platform for China-Kazakh cultural exchanges, according to local officials.
SOURCE Xinhuanet
