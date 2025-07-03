'Only I Have Authority': PMK Founder Ramadoss Overrules Party President Anbumani Ramadoss In Expulsion Of MLA Arul
He asserted that only the founder is vested with such powers under the party's constitution.
Addressing the media at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, Dr. Ramadoss stated that Arul continues to serve as the party's whip in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
He added that, at most, PMK's honorary President and Legislature Party leader G.K. Mani could recommend Arul's removal to the Assembly Speaker - but the Working President has no power to take such a decision unilaterally.
His remarks come a day after Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss publicly announced the expulsion of Arul, accusing him of violating party discipline and tarnishing the party's image by issuing statements to the media.
Asked about potential alliances for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dr. Ramadoss said a decision would be taken only after consulting party cadres through the executive council and general council meetings.
"Until then, any speculation about alliances is just a rumour," he said.
In other remarks, Dr. Ramadoss welcomed the Tamil Nadu School Education Department's new 'Level Up' initiative to enhance English proficiency among students. However, he suggested that the programme should be extended to cover students from Classes 1 to 5, in addition to Classes 6 to 8.
Turning his attention to agricultural issues, the PMK founder urged the state government to ensure adequate fertiliser supplies to meet the revised target of 5 lakh acres for Kuruvai paddy cultivation in the delta districts.
He also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of B. Ajith Kumar, the temple security guard who died in a recent custodial violence incident in Sivaganga district.
