Hiroshima Mayor Criticizes Trump’s Comments
(MENAFN) Hiroshima’s mayor, Kazumi Matsui, has strongly rebuked US President Donald Trump for drawing a parallel between recent American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities and the atomic bombings of Japan in World War II.
In a public statement made on Wednesday, Matsui argued that Trump “does not fully understand the reality of the atomic bombings, which, if used, take the lives of many innocent citizens, regardless of whether they were friend or foe, and threaten the survival of the human race,” as reported by a news agency.
The mayor extended an invitation to the US president to visit Hiroshima in hopes that he would gain a deeper understanding of the consequences of nuclear warfare.
Trump made the controversial comparison while justifying US military action against Iranian nuclear sites.
The US offensive was portrayed as a display of overwhelming military power, aimed at accelerating an end to a twelve-day confrontation between Israel and Iran.
The hostilities were triggered by an Israeli assault on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Although Israel is widely regarded as lacking the technical capacity to eliminate Iran’s heavily reinforced Fordow uranium enrichment facility, the United States intervened using bunker-busting munitions delivered by strategic bombers.
Trump declared that this operation had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Following the strikes, he exerted public pressure on Israel to halt its combat actions.
Speaking at a NATO summit in the Netherlands, Trump remarked, “I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war.”
His comparison has sparked significant backlash, with critics emphasizing the devastating humanitarian toll of nuclear weapons and warning against downplaying such catastrophic events.
