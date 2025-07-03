Admissions In Educational Institutions To Be Based On Merit: Maha Dy CM
A uniform policy will also be implemented regarding the number of students, general scholarships, foreign scholarships, and admission procedures across these institutions.
Pawar was responding to a question raised by MLCs Sanjay Khodke and Abhijit Wanjarri regarding the disbursement of rental allowance and contingency funds by SARTHI.
He stated that between 2018 and 2025, around 3 lakh students benefited from government scholarships, tuition fee assistance, and other schemes across 83 courses under SARTHI.
However, only 3,000 students (just 1 per cent) pursued Ph D programs, for which Rs 280 crore was spent. This implies an average of Rs 30 lakh per student over five years, a figure that warrants serious consideration.
Pawar also clarified, admissions will be limited to courses that have proven employment potential, ensuring public resources are directed towards skill-based and career-oriented programs.
A committee headed by the Chief Secretary was earlier appointed to review and recommend a common framework regarding student intake, admissions, scholarships, and academic quality in BARTI, SARTHI, MahaJyoti, and ART institutions.
The report from this committee has now been received, and decisions based on it will be announced shortly, Pawar added.
