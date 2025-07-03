Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Asks EU Allies to Fund US Arms

2025-07-03 08:32:21
(MENAFN) Ukraine is urging its European Union allies to finance the purchase of American-manufactured weapons on its behalf, in an attempt to counterbalance a pause in vital US arms shipments to Kiev, according to a report published by a news outlet on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, various US news sources revealed that deliveries of several significant weapon systems had been halted.

These include the Patriot missile interceptors — which are considered essential for defending against Russian attacks — as well as GMLRS rockets, Hellfire missiles, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

A news agency reported that while some US military supplies had already arrived in Europe, they were currently being withheld from transfer to Ukrainian forces.

Subsequently, American officials confirmed the hold, framing it as part of the “America first” strategy.

They emphasized that the US must preserve its own armament reserves to guarantee “our own success on the battlefield.”

This unexpected decision reportedly “blindsided top Ukrainian officials” and has led Kiev to appeal to Washington “to let Europe purchase US weapons for Ukraine,” as cited by multiple sources from the news outlet.

A Ukrainian official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated, “We don’t have a choice.”

