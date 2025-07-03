403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Asks EU Allies to Fund US Arms
(MENAFN) Ukraine is urging its European Union allies to finance the purchase of American-manufactured weapons on its behalf, in an attempt to counterbalance a pause in vital US arms shipments to Kiev, according to a report published by a news outlet on Wednesday.
Earlier in the week, various US news sources revealed that deliveries of several significant weapon systems had been halted.
These include the Patriot missile interceptors — which are considered essential for defending against Russian attacks — as well as GMLRS rockets, Hellfire missiles, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells.
A news agency reported that while some US military supplies had already arrived in Europe, they were currently being withheld from transfer to Ukrainian forces.
Subsequently, American officials confirmed the hold, framing it as part of the “America first” strategy.
They emphasized that the US must preserve its own armament reserves to guarantee “our own success on the battlefield.”
This unexpected decision reportedly “blindsided top Ukrainian officials” and has led Kiev to appeal to Washington “to let Europe purchase US weapons for Ukraine,” as cited by multiple sources from the news outlet.
A Ukrainian official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated, “We don’t have a choice.”
Earlier in the week, various US news sources revealed that deliveries of several significant weapon systems had been halted.
These include the Patriot missile interceptors — which are considered essential for defending against Russian attacks — as well as GMLRS rockets, Hellfire missiles, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells.
A news agency reported that while some US military supplies had already arrived in Europe, they were currently being withheld from transfer to Ukrainian forces.
Subsequently, American officials confirmed the hold, framing it as part of the “America first” strategy.
They emphasized that the US must preserve its own armament reserves to guarantee “our own success on the battlefield.”
This unexpected decision reportedly “blindsided top Ukrainian officials” and has led Kiev to appeal to Washington “to let Europe purchase US weapons for Ukraine,” as cited by multiple sources from the news outlet.
A Ukrainian official, who chose to remain anonymous, stated, “We don’t have a choice.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment