Russian Boxer Sparks Outrage After Giving Vape To Orangutan In Viral Video
Anastasia Luchkina, 24, was identified as the woman in the video that shows Dana, the only orangutan in Crimea, inhaling from the vape multiple times. The footage was reportedly filmed at Taigan Safari Park, where Dana has lived since 2018.Internet reacts with anger, experts raise health concerns
The clip, widely circulated on platforms like Instagram and X, shows Dana puffing on the vape while onlookers laugh. Social media users were quick to condemn the act, calling it“disgusting,”“deeply unhealthy,” and“a new low in influencer behaviour.”Also Read | Alia Bhatt reacts to first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana
Animal rights organisation PETA UK also reacted strongly.
“Anastasia Luchkina must have received a few too many knocks to the head if she thinks it's a lark to give an orangutan a vape,” said Mimi Bekhechi, vice president of PETA UK, adding that it was a violation of the ape's welfare.Orangutan's health deteriorates
Following the incident, the park's veterinarian, Dr Vasily Piskovoy, said Dana's condition had visibly worsened.
“She's barely eating, refusing to interact, and lying down all day. There's concern she may have swallowed part of the nicotine cartridge, which could cause serious intestinal issues,” he said.Also Read | 'Mind blown': Criminal Justice Season 4 finale leaves viewers stunned
Nicotine toxicity is dangerous even in small doses, and the vape reportedly contained 2.5 to 3 ml of nicotine liquid . Veterinarians are monitoring the orangutan and may have to operate if the plastic cap has caused a blockage.
“Danochka is like a child. She puts everything in her mouth. If she swallowed the vape cap, the consequences could be life-threatening,” Dr Piskovoy warned.Boxer faces backlash
Luchkina, who recently turned professional in boxing, is now facing possible penalties, including a fine and a ban from the safari park. Her coach, Vladimir Akatov, told Russian media he was unaware she even smoked.Also Read | 'You'll Never Want To Leave...', Kerala Tourism Pokes Fun At Grounded F-35
“She's on vacation. We will discuss the matter once she's back,” he said.
Calls for strict action have flooded social media. While some users demanded she be banned from professional fighting, others called for legal consequences.
“She should be arrested for endangering an innocent animal,” one user posted.
The incident has once again highlighted concerns around influencer culture and the exploitation of animals for social media content, with experts urging stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.
