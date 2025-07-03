Jacqueline Fernandez Faces Setback! Delhi HC Junks Plea To Quash FIR In ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case
Justice Anish Dayal dismissed her plea, which also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate in the case and proceedings pending in a Delhi trial court.
The ED counsel opposed the petition on the ground of maintainability, saying a special court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and prima facie found a case.
More details will be added
