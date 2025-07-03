Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jacqueline Fernandez Faces Setback! Delhi HC Junks Plea To Quash FIR In ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Jacqueline Fernandez Faces Setback! Delhi HC Junks Plea To Quash FIR In ₹200 Crore Money Laundering Case


2025-07-03 08:11:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi court on Thursday, July 3, dismissed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's plea seeking to quash the FIR filed against her in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Justice Anish Dayal dismissed her plea, which also sought to quash the second supplementary chargesheet of the Enforcement Directorate in the case and proceedings pending in a Delhi trial court.

The ED counsel opposed the petition on the ground of maintainability, saying a special court had taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) and prima facie found a case.

More details will be added

MENAFN03072025007365015876ID1109756638

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search