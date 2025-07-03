Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi To Tweak Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles Amid Backlash? Environment Minister Wants To Put Policy On Hold

2025-07-03 08:11:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the growing backlash over the Delhi government's refuelling ban, environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote to the Commission for Air Quality Management to put the ban – on refuelling petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years – on hold with immediate effect.

According to an ANI report, the minister urged the commission put the implementation of Direction No. 89, which mandates the denial of fuel to End-of-Life (EOL) vehicles in Delhi, till the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is integrated across the Capital and NCR.

“We urge the Commission to put the implementation of Direction No. 89 on hold with immediate effect till the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system is seamlessly integrated across the entire NCR. We are confident that the ongoing multi-pronged efforts of the Delhi Government will achieve substantial improvements in air quality,” Sirsa's letter to the commission said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

