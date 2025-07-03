Air Force Major Exposed As Russian Agent In Western Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the officer was recruited by Russia through his ex-wife, a former servicewoman who now collaborates with the occupying forces in Melitopol, Ukrinform reports.

"An Air Force major was detained during a special operation in the Lviv region. He turned out to be a Russian agent. The invaders had recruited him through his ex-wife, a former servicewoman who works with the aggressor in Melitopol," the SBU said.

The mole's actions were allegedly coordinated by Alexander Belodedov, a career officer from the FSB's elite Alpha special operations unit.

The agent's main task was to gather intelligence on Ukrainian military aviation, including the locations of operational airfields, logistics hubs, and aircraft maintenance centers. The enemy intended to use this data to launch missile and drone strikes on those sites.

SBU officers uncovered the mole in time, documented his communications with the Russian intelligence service, and detained him before any damage could be done.

Additionally, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Based on the evidence collected, the officer has been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed by a group of individuals under martial law. He is currently in custody and faces a potential life sentence with confiscation of property.

His ex-wife, now located in temporarily occupied southern Ukraine, has also been charged in absentia with treason.

