German Chancellor Urges Quick US Tariff Deal


2025-07-03 08:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, July 3 (KUNA) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged the European Union on Thursday to settle a tariff dispute with the United States as quickly as possible before the deadline of their trade negotiations.
In a statement in Berlin, Merz said "A quick result must be reached. Better quick and simple than lengthy and complicated, and still under negotiation for months."
Merz explained that a quick and simple agreement is particularly important for European companies that cooperate closely with American markets, particularly chemical, pharmaceutical, mechanical engineering, aluminum, steel, and automotive companies.
The trade negotiations between the European Union and the United States would expire on Wednesday of next week, which could lead the US administration to impose tariffs on its imports from EU countries if an agreement is not reached. (end)
