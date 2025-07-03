403
Swiss Military launches the Ultra-Premium ‘Black Gold Collection’ of Luggage, Backpacks and Travel Essentials
(MENAFN- houseofcomms) New Delhi, 3rd July 2025: Swiss Military, the global lifestyle brand known for making premium products accessible across 26 countries, launches its exclusive ‘Black Gold Collection’ in India. Designed for consumers who seek sophisticated designs and high quality without compromising on value, the new ultra premium line of travel gear and daily essentials features trolley bags, sling bags, laptop backpacks and bags at accessible prices. Infused with Swiss Military’s signature style, the collection blends sleek, modern silhouettes with an exciting colour palette of pastels, metallics, and unique shades of teal, olive. Shoppers can explore the collection across Swiss Military's extensive retail network and online at swissmilitaryindia.com.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anuj Sawhney, Managing Director, Swiss Military said, “While we are a global brand, we are deeply Indian at heart. The Black Gold Collection embodies our strong understanding of the evolving Indian consumer who is increasingly design-conscious yet value-driven. Our latest collection is crafted to complement modern lifestyles with premium design elements, durability and functionality at an accessible price. In a market where value and quality often stand apart, our Black Gold Collection bridges that gap—proving that premium experiences need not come with premium price tags.”
The Black Gold Collection is designed to meet the diverse needs of today's modern travellers and dynamic professionals alike, offering both style and functionality. For daily commutes, business trips, or leisure travel, the Black Gold Collection delivers on both form and function, ensuring that every journey is made with effortless style and comfort.
As Swiss Military continues its expansion in India, the Black Gold Collection reaffirms the brand’s promise of bringing superior quality lifestyle products within reach of the modern consumer.
About Swiss Military
Swiss Military is a global lifestyle brand that has been championing innovation and accessibility for over four decades. Operating across 26 countries, the brand offers more than 1,900 premium products spanning Travel Gear, Electronics and Small Consumer Appliances reflecting utility, reliability, quality, and sustainability.
In India, the brand combines Swiss precision with market-specific innovation to deliver premium products at accessible prices. Led by Chairman Mr. Ashok Sawhney and Managing Director Mr. Anuj Sawhney, the brand has built a strong retail presence with over 4,000 touch points across major metropolitan areas and expanding into tier 2 and 3 cities. The brand's footprint extends across New Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Southern India.
