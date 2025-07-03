403
Hiroshima Mayor Condemns Trump’s ‘Atomic Bomb’ Comparison on Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) Hiroshima's Mayor Kazumi Matsui has strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for comparing American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to the devastating atomic bombings of Japan during World War II.
In a statement on Wednesday, Matsui expressed that Trump “does not fully understand the reality of the atomic bombings, which, if used, take the lives of many innocent citizens, regardless of whether they were friend or foe, and threaten the survival of the human race,” as reported by media. He urged the U.S. leader to visit Hiroshima to gain a deeper understanding of the consequences of nuclear warfare.
Last week, Trump justified U.S. military action against Iranian nuclear facilities, presenting it as a show of overwhelming force meant to expedite the end of a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. The tension escalated following an Israeli attack on Iran’s nuclear program.
Israel is widely believed to lack the capability to destroy Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow enrichment site, prompting the U.S. to deploy its bunker-buster bombs via strategic bombers to target the facility. Trump later stated that the campaign had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and urged Israel to halt its military operations.
In a controversial statement during a NATO summit in the Netherlands, Trump compared the strike to the atomic bombings of Japan: “I don’t want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don’t want to use an example of Nagasaki. But that was essentially the same thing. That ended that war.”
While many in the West maintain that the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki—killing an estimated 210,000 people—forced Japan’s surrender, a growing body of historical evidence casts doubt on this narrative. A 1946 U.S. Strategic Bombing Survey argued that “Japan would have surrendered even if the atomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered the war, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated.”
The Soviet Union declared war on Japan on August 8, 1945, swiftly advancing on the Asian mainland. The U.S. dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9, as part of an ongoing bombing campaign. Japan officially announced its unconditional surrender on August 15, with formal surrender taking place on September 23, paving the way for the establishment of a pro-American government in the country.
