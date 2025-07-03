403
Erdogan Joins 17th ECO Summit in Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to attend the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, this Friday, as confirmed by Türkiye’s Communications Director.
The summit, themed “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” will convene leaders from member states to address vital issues such as climate change, regional trade, transportation infrastructure, and necessary institutional reforms. The announcement was made by Fahrettin Altun on X.
During the event, Erdogan is expected to deliver a key address and engage in one-on-one talks with fellow heads of state and government.
The summit will also see the participation of observer states, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), along with representatives from various international organizations, Altun added.
