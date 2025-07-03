Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Closes Thursday Trading With 0.38% Increase


2025-07-03 07:06:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 3 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed its trading session on Thursday with a 0.38 percent rise, reaching 2,818 points.
The volume of traded shares amounted to about 3.8 million, with a total value of around JD12.4 million, executed through 3,716 transactions.
A comparison of closing prices showed that 21 companies recorded a drop in share prices, while 34 companies saw an increase, and the share prices of 37 companies remained unchanged.

