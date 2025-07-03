AEON Partners With Mesh To Unlock Crypto Payments From Major Exchanges And Wallets

HONG KONG, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation crypto payment framework, has integrated Mesh , the first global crypto payments network, into its full suite of crypto payment solutions. This partnership allows users to seamlessly spend crypto directly from their exchange accounts and personal wallets across both online and offline merchants within the AEON payment network.

With Mesh's API integration, users now can leverage the balances in their accounts on platforms like Coinbase and Binance, or from wallets such as MetaMask, Phantom, and Trust Wallet, using the crypto they already hold as a direct payment method, without transferring funds or converting manually. The connectivity is powered by Mesh's secure technology, which links hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and payment service providers into a single, unified network.

This functionality is available across AEON's product lineup, including AI Payment, Online Web3 Payment, and AEON Pay, its Web3 Mobile Payment solution live as Telegram Miniapp and dApp in popular wallets, significantly expanding the payment options available to its users.

The partnership unlocks a new level of convenience for crypto holders, enabling them to use their digital assets for a wide array of real-world scenarios. This development is also set to dramatically accelerate crypto adoption, particularly through AEON Pay, the company's Web3 mobile payment solution. AEON Pay is already supported by 20 million merchants across Southeast Asia and is preparing for expansion into emerging global markets, including Africa and Latin America. By providing more payment choices and bridging the gap between digital asset platforms and everyday commerce, the collaboration makes using crypto for daily transactions a practical reality for a massive user base.

Founded in 2020, Mesh has built the infrastructure to ensure secure, real-time access to digital asset balances and makes them instantly usable across any connected platform. The partnership between AEON and Mesh represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital payments. By turning exchange and wallet balances into spendable capital, this partnership brings unprecedented accessibility, convenience, and interoperability to crypto payments.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and payment service providers (PSPs) to enable seamless crypto payments and stablecoin conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering an open, connected, and secure payments ecosystem. For more information, visit .

About AEON

AEON is the next-generation crypto payment framework, built for AI to drive intelligent, automated payments across Web3 and simplify how crypto works in real life. With omni-chain support, AEON's AI Payments system allows intelligent agents to manage and automate transactions, payments, subscriptions, and remittances for users.

With offerings like Web3 Mobile Payment that allows users to pay with crypto across 10,000 brands at 20+ million retail merchants in SEA, Africa and Latin America, Online Web3 Payment, Swap Pay, and a growing suite of AI-integrated payment services, AEON aims to create a future of crypto finance that's intelligent, scalable, and borderless, where AI meets real life through seamless, scalable payments for next billion of users.

