Uttarakhand CM Reviews Kanwar Yatra Preparations, Instructs Officials For Clean And Safe Pilgrimage

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, July 3 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed the final-stage arrangements and preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and also directed officials to ensure a clean, safe and secure pilgrimage for the devotees.

A host of decisions were taken up at the high-level meeting chaired by CM Dhami, including the launch of Uttarakhand Kanwar Seva App for public convenience, display of mandatory food licenses, and a clampdown on fake and misleading news, among others.

During the review meeting, CM Dhami instructed the officials to make preparations on an abundant level, the experience and expertise of which could then be utilised in organising the next Kumbh Mela in the state.

The state administration is set to pull out all stops for ensuring a green and clean Kanwar Yatra along the route and to facilitate this, mobile toilets, water, and special vehicles for waste disposal will be deployed every 1-2 km within a 30 km radius of Haridwar, Roorkee, Rishikesh, and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to ensure the availability of health centres, ambulances, and medical staff at every 5 kilometres.

Officials have also been directed to develop the Uttarakhand Kanwar Seva App, which will provide all details to the Kanwariyas.

The Chief Minister also stated that dhabas and hotels along the travel route must comply with safety standards and mandatorily display food licenses and rate lists.

“It must be ensured that travel regulations and cleanliness are fully adhered to. During this period, traffic should be monitored with the help of drones and AI technology,” he said.

Authorities have also been advised to track social media and take strict action against anyone found spreading misleading news during the Kanwar Yatra.

Notably, the Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees, known as Kanwariyas, who fetch holy water from the river Ganga during the auspicious month of Shravan. This holy water is then offered to Lord Shiva.