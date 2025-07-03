403
Bolivia Faces Sharpest Price Surge In Decades As Inflation Hits 15.53 Percent
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Bolivia's National Institute of Statistics (INE) shows that inflation in Bolivia reached 15.53% in the first half of 2025. This figure is more than double the government's annual target of 7.5% for the year.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that inflation could reach 15.8% for the full year 2025. These numbers represent the highest inflation rates Bolivia has experienced in decades. The sharp increase in prices stems from several interconnected issues.
Political protests and road blockades, particularly those involving supporters of former president Evo Morales , have disrupted the movement of goods across the country. These disruptions have led to shortages and pushed up prices for basic items.
Bolivia is also facing a severe shortage of U.S. dollars. The official exchange rate remains fixed, but the black market rate is now more than 50% higher, making imports much more expensive.
The country's foreign currency reserves have dropped to less than 300 million dollars in liquid assets, down from 15 billion dollars a decade ago. Most of the remaining reserves are held in gold, which the government has started selling to pay for imports and debt.
Fuel shortages have added to the crisis. Bolivia once relied on natural gas exports to keep energy prices low, but production has dropped sharply. The country now imports over half of its gasoline and most of its diesel, paying much more than before.
Fuel subsidies have become harder to maintain as costs rise, leading to long lines at gas stations and higher transportation costs. Climate problems have also played a role. Drought and cold weather have hurt crops, reducing food supply and driving up prices for staples.
Bolivia Faces Soaring Food Prices and Economic Strain
In May 2025, onion prices rose 23.8 percent, chicken 9.1 percent, and beef over 5 percent. Food inflation reached nearly 24 percent year-over-year in April 2025.
Many families now spend a much larger share of their income on food, and some have had to cut back on meals. The crisis has exposed deep weaknesses in Bolivia 's economic model.
For years, the government kept prices stable by using natural gas revenue to subsidize fuel and basic goods. As gas exports fell, the government could no longer afford these subsidies.
The country's heavy reliance on imports and lack of new investment have made the situation worse. Business leaders and economists warn that the current approach is unsustainable.
The government faces high debt, a shrinking economy, and growing social unrest. The IMF projects GDP growth of just 1.1 percent for Bolivia in 2025.
Without major changes, including reforms to boost exports and attract investment, inflation and shortages are likely to continue. For ordinary Bolivians, this means life will remain difficult, with higher prices and fewer opportunities until the country finds a way out of its crisis.
