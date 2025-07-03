403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait’s Jazeera airways resume flights to Syria in over than decade
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has recommenced direct flights to Syria following a 13-year suspension, according to reports from Syrian media on Thursday.
The first flight operated by the airline landed at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday, as stated by local news agencies.
The airline announced that flights will initially run once daily, with intentions “to increase to two daily flights before the end of the summer,” according to state media.
This resumption is part of wider regional initiatives to reintegrate Syria into international air travel routes, with hopes for boosted economic and tourism activities.
Syria’s longtime leader Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s rule that began in 1963.
In January, a new transitional government headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established.
The first flight operated by the airline landed at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday, as stated by local news agencies.
The airline announced that flights will initially run once daily, with intentions “to increase to two daily flights before the end of the summer,” according to state media.
This resumption is part of wider regional initiatives to reintegrate Syria into international air travel routes, with hopes for boosted economic and tourism activities.
Syria’s longtime leader Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s rule that began in 1963.
In January, a new transitional government headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment