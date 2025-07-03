Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait’s Jazeera airways resume flights to Syria in over than decade

2025-07-03 05:40:36
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways has recommenced direct flights to Syria following a 13-year suspension, according to reports from Syrian media on Thursday.

The first flight operated by the airline landed at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday, as stated by local news agencies.

The airline announced that flights will initially run once daily, with intentions “to increase to two daily flights before the end of the summer,” according to state media.

This resumption is part of wider regional initiatives to reintegrate Syria into international air travel routes, with hopes for boosted economic and tourism activities.

Syria’s longtime leader Bashar al-Assad reportedly fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party’s rule that began in 1963.

In January, a new transitional government headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established.


