Russia Detains 23-Year-Old Woman Planning 'Terrorist Attack' On Orders From Ukraine

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, July 3 (IANS) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday said that they have detained a 23-year-old Russian woman in St. Petersburg for allegedly preparing a terrorist attack ordered by the Ukrainian Special Services.

The FSB mentioned that it has "stopped the activities of a Russian citizen born in 2002 who was involved in preparing a terrorist act on orders from Ukrainian special services."

The security service found that the woman detained has had "proactively entrenched contact" with a Ukrainian Special Services representative across WhatsApp and Telegram messengers (owned by Meta, whose activities are recognised as extremist in Russia), reported TASS news agency, citing the FSB report.

The woman, according to the FSB, was planning to become a citizen in one of the European Union (EU) countries. Hence, she was found stating her readiness to be a "part of sabotage and terrorist activities for the sake of leaving" Russia.

The FSB also mentioned that she attempted to set fire to a railway infrastructure facility and inscribed pro-Ukrainian statements, slogans and phrases on several public places in Moscow on the instructions of her "curator."

She went to St. Petersburg in order to monitor a defence enterprise employee and, in due course, "blow up" his car using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was again provided to her, the FSB stated.

The woman was detained while she was allegedly in the process of planting the IED in the car of the defence employee.

The woman was detained in custody after the Investigative Service of the University of the Federal Security Service of Russia (UFSB) for St. Petersburg officially opened a criminal case under relevant sections of the Russian Criminal Code, the FSB added.