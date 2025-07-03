403
China-EU 13Th High Level Strategic Dialogue Kicks Off In Brussels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 7 (KUNA) - The 13th round of China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue kicked off on Thursday in Brussels, in the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.
Xinhua News Agency quoted the Foreign Minster as expressing hope that the EU will develop a more objective and rational understanding of China and adopt a more positive and practical policy toward China.
The differences between China and the EU in history, culture and values should not warrant rivalry, nor their disagreements necessitate confrontation, Wang said, noting that While Europe currently faces various challenges, they have never come -- and will never come -- from China, whether in the past, present or future.
In their comprehensive strategic partnership, it is most important for China and the EU to respect each other and accommodate each other's core interests, he added.
The Taiwan issue concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stated Wang, voicing hope that the European side will strictly adhere to the one-China principle in both word and deed.
For her part, Kallas said that the EU and China are partners, sharing common responsibilities and having significant influence on major issues such as upholding the central role of the UN and safeguarding international law and international order.
The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Palestine-Israel conflict and the Iranian nuclear issue. (end)
