Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt, Saudi Arabia Examine Regional Issues, Gaza Developments


2025-07-03 05:04:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 3 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Thursday examined regional issues of common interest, with developments in Gaza taking president.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry mentioned in a press release that this was in a phone call between Minister Bader Abdulatti and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.
Minister Abdulatti spoke of efforts leading to resuming ceasefire in Gaza, and allowing flow of aid in view of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, and underscored necessity of ending Israeli occupation aggression against Palestinians.
The two talked of upcoming steps to implement the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, as Egypt plans to host the recovery and reconstruction conference as soon as the ceasefire comes into effect.
The top diplomats also underlined importance of ensuring commitment to Iran-Israeli occupation ceasefire.
Minister Abdulatti stressed the need to return to the diplomatic path to arrive at a sustainable settlement on the Iranian nuclear program to ease tensions and achieve regional stability and security.
The Ministers commended the bilateral relations between their two nations and expressed looking forward to expediting cooperation as per the instructions of the leadership. (end)
aff


MENAFN03072025000071011013ID1109755758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search