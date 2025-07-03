403
Egypt, Saudi Arabia Examine Regional Issues, Gaza Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 3 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Thursday examined regional issues of common interest, with developments in Gaza taking president.
Egyptian Foreign Ministry mentioned in a press release that this was in a phone call between Minister Bader Abdulatti and Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.
Minister Abdulatti spoke of efforts leading to resuming ceasefire in Gaza, and allowing flow of aid in view of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, and underscored necessity of ending Israeli occupation aggression against Palestinians.
The two talked of upcoming steps to implement the Arab-Islamic plan for early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, as Egypt plans to host the recovery and reconstruction conference as soon as the ceasefire comes into effect.
The top diplomats also underlined importance of ensuring commitment to Iran-Israeli occupation ceasefire.
Minister Abdulatti stressed the need to return to the diplomatic path to arrive at a sustainable settlement on the Iranian nuclear program to ease tensions and achieve regional stability and security.
The Ministers commended the bilateral relations between their two nations and expressed looking forward to expediting cooperation as per the instructions of the leadership. (end)
