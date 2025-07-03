Sale Of Ultra-Luxury Homes Worth Rs 50 Crore Surges 2,550 Pc In Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In a distinctive display of rising affluence as economy remains resilient, the sale of ultra-luxury homes worth Rs 50 crore and above in Delhi-NCR saw a massive 2,550 per cent (year-on-year) growth in the first half of 2025 (January-June period), while the Rs 20-50 crore bracket surged by 1,233 per cent, according to a report on Thursday.

NCR's residential market is seeing a dramatic shift and premium and luxury housing now dominates.

In H1 2025, homes over Rs 2 crore made up 57 per cent of total sales, up from 43 per cent in H1 2024, according to the report by Knight Frank India.

Ultra-luxury projects in prime Gurugram locations like Golf Course Road and Southern Peripheral Road, with some units exceeding Rs 50 crore, are exceptionally well-received, often selling 60-70 per cent immediately post-launch.

“The residential market's pivot towards premiumisation tells a fascinating story of changing aspirations. What we are seeing is a significant market evolution. Buyers are increasingly prioritising quality, lifestyle, and exclusivity over speculation, which creates a more sustainable foundation for long-term growth across NCR's premium corridors,” said Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director–North, Knight Frank India.

Gurugram has maintained its leadership position in residential sales, accounting for 51 per cent of total sales and 55 per cent of new launches in H1 2025.

The city's continued dominance is supported by ongoing infrastructure upgrades along key corridors such as Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, and Southern Peripheral Road, which have notably enhanced overall connectivity and liveability.

Meanwhile, Noida and Greater Noida together contributed 30 per cent of NCR's total residential sales and 29 per cent of new launches, with Greater Noida taking the larger share due to greater land availability and infrastructure catalysts such as the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The premiumisation trend is clearly reflected in pricing, with residential prices rising by 14 per cent on-year in H1 2025, reaching an average of Rs 5,535 per square feet.

Key micro-markets such as South Delhi, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, and Southern Peripheral Road in Gurugram recorded the sharpest price gains due to strategic connectivity and premium positioning, the report mentioned.

“Underpinning both markets' performance is NCR's accelerated infrastructure development. Major projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Regional Rapid Transit System, Dwarka Expressway, and metro network expansions have significantly improved connectivity, driving interest toward emerging corridors and peripheral locations,” it noted.

The Noida International Airport in Jewar and planned Gurgaon Metro expansion are expected to unlock future demand, reinforcing long-term growth prospects across newly developing micro-markets.