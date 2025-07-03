Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greece Deploys Warships Off Libya to Combat Illegal Migration

2025-07-03 04:55:48
(MENAFN) Two Greek warships have commenced patrols off the coast of Libya to curb illegal migration, according to local media reports on Monday.

The ships' mission focuses on identifying and intercepting the boats and smaller vessels often used by smugglers to ferry migrants from Libya to Greece's Gavdos and Crete islands, media reported.

This initiative is also seen as a move to bolster Greece’s military presence in a strategically vital area, especially in light of growing Turkish-Libyan ties, which led to a 2018 maritime border agreement between the two nations.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed last Monday that the country would deploy naval assets off Libya’s coast to address the rising influx of migrants.

