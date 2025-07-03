Canada Pharmaceutical Market Report And Growth Forecasts 2025-2030: Aging Population Fuels Demand In Canada's Expanding Pharmaceutical Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$51.56 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$76.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Canada
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Drug Type Outlook
2.2.2. Product Outlook
2.2.3. Type Outlook
2.2.4. Disease Outlook
2.2.5. Route of Administration Outlook
2.2.6. Formulation Outlook
2.2.7. Age Group Outlook
2.2.8. End Use Outlook
2.3. Competitive Scenario
Chapter 3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Drug Type Business Analysis
4.1. Drug Type Segment Dashboard
4.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Drug Type Movement Analysis
4.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Drug Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
4.4. Biologics & Biosimilars (Large Molecules)
4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
4.4.2. Monoclonal Antibodies
4.4.3. Vaccines
4.4.4. Cell & Gene Therapy
4.4.5. Others
4.5. Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)
Chapter 5. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Product Business Analysis
5.1. Product Segment Dashboard
5.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Product Movement Analysis
5.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Branded
5.5. Generics
Chapter 6. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Type Business Analysis
6.1. Type Segment Dashboard
6.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Type Movement Analysis
6.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Prescription
6.5. OTC
Chapter 7. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Disease Business Analysis
7.1. Disease Segment Dashboard
7.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Disease Movement Analysis
7.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Disease, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Cardiovascular diseases
7.5. Cancer
7.6. Diabetes
7.7. Infectious diseases
7.8. Neurological Disorders
7.9. Respiratory diseases
7.10. Autoimmune diseases
7.11. Mental health disorders
7.12. Gastrointestinal disorders
7.13. Women's Health Diseases
7.14. Genetic and Rare genetic diseases
7.15. Dermatological conditions
7.16. Obesity
7.17. Renal diseases
7.18. Liver conditions
7.19. Hematological disorders
7.20. Eye conditions
7.21. Infertility conditions
7.22. Endocrine disorders
7.23. Allergies
7.24. Others
Chapter 8. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Route of Administration Business Analysis
8.1. Route of Administration Segment Dashboard
8.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis
8.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Route of Administration, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
8.4. Oral
8.5. Topical
8.6. Parenteral
8.7. Inhalations
8.8. Other Routes of Administration
Chapter 9. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Formulation Business Analysis
9.1. Formulation Segment Dashboard
9.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Formulation Movement Analysis
9.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Formulation, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
9.4. Tablets
9.5. Capsules
9.6. Injectable
9.7. Sprays
9.8. Suspensions
9.9. Powders
9.10. Other Formulations
Chapter 10. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Age Group Business Analysis
10.1. Age Group Segment Dashboard
10.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: Age Group Movement Analysis
10.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Age Group, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
10.4. Children & Adolescents
10.5. Adults
10.6. Geriatric
Chapter 11. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: End Use Business Analysis
11.1. End Use Segment Dashboard
11.2. Canada Pharmaceutical Market: End Use Movement Analysis
11.3. Canada Pharmaceutical Market Size & Trend Analysis, By End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)
11.4. Hospitals
11.5. Clinics
11.6. Others
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
12.2. Company/ Competition Categorization
12.3. Vendor Landscape
12.4. Company Profiles
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Novartis AG GSK plc Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Sanofi Eli Lilly and Company AbbVie Inc.
