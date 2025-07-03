Kanyakumari MP Writes To MEA, Urges Rescue Of 650 Stranded Fishermen From Iran's Kish Island

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Kanyakumari constituency, Vijay Vasanth, has made an urgent appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the immediate evacuation of over 650 Indian fishermen stranded near Kish Island in Iran due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a letter addressed to M. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary in the PAI Division of the MEA that handles matters related to Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, the MP highlighted the dire conditions being faced by the stranded fishermen.

According to the letter dated July 3, the fishermen - most of whom hail from Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu - are struggling due to acute shortage of food and essential supplies.

The escalating Israel-Iran conflict has further exacerbated their insecurity and heightened anxiety among their families back home, who fear for their safety and well-being.

“These individuals are facing serious challenges, including severe shortage of food and essential supplies, which has led to mounting panic and fear among them,” the letter read.

Vasanth informed the MEA that the location and contact details of the stranded group have been shared with Indian authorities.

Antony Shaju, whose Iranian contact number was provided, has been designated as the primary liaison for further coordination. He also mentioned that Indian Embassy officials in Iran had recently visited the group and assessed their situation.

Calling it a“deteriorating situation,” the MP urged the MEA to swiftly arrange for essential food supplies and facilitate the safe and urgent evacuation of the fishermen back to India.

He added that immediate intervention in this humanitarian crisis would bring immense relief to the affected individuals and their worried families.

As per reports, more than 1,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, mainly from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, had been working in Iran on contract, particularly in and around the Kish Island port. Most of them belong to small fishing villages and had gone abroad for a better life and livelihood.

However, ever since the war between Israel and Iran, fishing activities have been suspended. Even though the conflict has subsided, the situation across the border in Iran is still tense and dangerous for fishermen to return to their work, they have said.

More than 650 fishermen are currently stranded on motorboats on Kish Island, with no opportunity to fish or even leave their vessels and step out for food.

Vijay Vasanth's request has sparked renewed attention on the safety of Indian nationals in conflict-prone regions, and sources in the MEA said the matter is being taken up with urgency.

The Indian government has yet to release an official statement on the evacuation plan.