Bombing Targets Government Officials in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives and 11 others sustained injuries on Wednesday when a government convoy was struck by a roadside explosion in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to an official statement.
District police chief Waqas Rafiq informed journalists that the attack was directed at the official vehicle of Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail.
The incident occurred near the Nawagai region in the Bajaur tribal district and involved an improvised explosive device (IED).
He confirmed that Ismail, another government representative, and two police personnel were killed instantly.
Violent incidents have surged recently in Bajaur, one of the seven tribal districts—previously referred to as tribal agencies—that share a border with Afghanistan.
While no organization has claimed involvement in the assault so far, previous attacks in the region have typically been attributed to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
In response to the incident, Pakistan’s President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued separate statements denouncing the bombing.
Both leaders emphasized the administration's determination to eliminate terrorism from the country.
They extended their sympathies to the bereaved families and conveyed hopes for the swift recovery of those who were hurt in the blast.
