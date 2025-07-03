403
UN Calls For Increased Investment In Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Office in Syria announced that more than 16 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the deterioration of basic services and a shortage of funds.
This announcement came after a two-day field visit by a high-level UN delegation to several areas in Syria.
The UN delegation visited Aleppo and Idleb Governorates where they met with local officials and representatives of civil society, as well as displaced and returnees to assess the humanitarian situation and explore ways to strengthen international support.
Following the visit, the delegation urged the international community to increase investment in Syria to meet the overwhelming needs of children and families. It also emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships and cooperation to help Syria rebuild and recover from nearly 14 years of crisis.
The delegation reiterated the UN's commitment to support Syrian people and government at this crucial time.
