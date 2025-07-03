Opera Brings Built-In Translation To Its Desktop Browsers And Animated Cursors To Opera GX In Latest Update

At the core of this update is Opera Translate, a built-in feature designed to break down language barriers for users across the globe. As one of the most requested features by users in Opera One and Opera GX alike, it comes integrated natively into both browsers, detecting when a webpage is in a different language than the user's default setting in the browser and offering to translate it instantly. Supporting over 40 languages, Opera Translate makes it easier for users to explore international websites, follow global news, or navigate foreign content while traveling. Users can choose to translate a page just once, or set the browser to always translate certain languages.

The Opera Translate feature is powered by Lingvanex and their AI-enhanced technology for natural and accurate language processing. Crucially, the translation solution is hosted on Opera's own European-based servers, ensuring that all translated information is processed in-house and protected by the strictest privacy regulations, without being sent to third-party services.

"The internet connects the world, but language can still be a barrier to exploring its full potential. With the introduction of Opera Translate, we're giving our users access to content and ideas from across the globe without compromising their privacy," said Tomasz Stawarz, Director of Product at Opera.

Opera One: Split screen now within Tab Islands

Opera One is getting improvements to its Split Screen feature after reviewing the community's feedback., Users can now access the toolbar in each tab while browsing in Split Screen mode. This means that users now get:



Access to Toolbar features: when in Split Screen mode, users can now access Pinboards, Snapshot tool, Flow, Bookmarks, Downloads, the Easy Setup menu, and any other features they choose to add to the Toolbar Player in Toolbar: now users can benefit from the Music Player in the toolbar when they're using Split Screen mode.

This update also brings the Split Screen mode inside of the Tab Islands, which means that users can benefit from the tab grouping capabilities of Opera and add their joint tabs (in Split Screen mode) to any Tab Island.

Opera GX launches browser booster update with custom animated cursors and better tab management

The default mouse cursor is a relic and Opera GX is fixing that. With a new update, Opera GX is now the first and only browser that lets users fully customize their mouse cursor across the entire browser UI. In collaboration with Sweezy Cursors , Opera GX and Sweezy now offer a library of over 30 cursor packs – including both static and animated designs – that can be applied with a single click. No need to download third-party tools, change OS settings, or install risky extensions. For gamers who care about aesthetics and immersion, custom cursors bring more vibes to every click.

"Gamers spend hours perfecting their setup – from their hardware's RGB to their in-game skins. So why should the browser cursor remain but a boring, static arrow? With custom animated cursors, we're giving our users another layer of personalization to make their entire online experience truly their own. It's about bringing the same level of style and identity they have in-game to the tool they use the most," said Maciej Kocemba, Product Director Opera GX.

Custom cursors are designed with several key benefits in mind:



Visual consistency: custom cursors work across the entire browser, not just on web pages. The cursor doesn't revert when hovering over tabs, menus, or settings, ensuring a fully immersive and polished experience.

Ease of use: users can simply browse the cursor collection in GX Store, click "apply," and the cursor updates instantly. No configuration, no external downloads, and for free.

Security: unlike third-party browser extensions that may pose privacy risks (access to displayed web page content), all cursor customizations in Opera GX are hosted and executed locally and safely within the browser.

Performance: these custom cursors are fully integrated with Opera GX's rendering engine, ensuring no slowdown even with complex animations. Future game IP integrations: Opera plans to collaborate with gaming studios to release branded cursor packs based on popular titles – giving users another way to express their identity online.

In addition to the cursors, the browser booster update officially brings the Tab Islands feature to the stable version of Opera GX, enhancing the browser with new organizing tools. Users can now name and assign custom colors to different Tab Islands to visually distinguish between their work, gaming, and social tabs. Furthermore, an entire Tab Island can now be saved as a single Speed Dial on the start page, making it easier than ever to revisit favorite research sessions or gaming setups with a single click.

To experience the new Opera features, users can download the latest versions of Opera One and Opera GX or wait for the automatic update to roll out.