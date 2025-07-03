403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Parliament Votes on Banning Palestine Action
(MENAFN) British legislators voted on Wednesday in favor of designating the pro-Palestinian activist group, Palestine Action, as a terrorist entity.
The proposed amendment to the Terrorism Act 2000, which seeks to outlaw three organizations including Palestine Action, was officially introduced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this week.
The House of Commons passed the motion with a majority of 385 votes against 26.
Alongside Palestine Action, the legislation also includes a prohibition on two neo-Nazi groups: the Maniacs Murder Cult (MMC) and the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM).
The decision to initiate the bans was made public on Tuesday. According to the government, these actions were taken "following advice from cross-government experts."
This move signals a coordinated effort to address groups perceived as threats to public safety and national security.
During the parliamentary session on Wednesday, Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis stated: "By implementing this measure, we will remove Palestine Action’s veil of legitimacy, tackle its financial support and degrade its efforts to recruit and radicalize people into committing terrorist activity in its name."
The decision follows the formal presentation of the draft order in Parliament by Yvette Cooper, which outlined the government’s intention to outlaw the three groups.
This announcement came in the wake of an incident on June 20, when members of Palestine Action breached the Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire.
The activists caused damage to two aircraft in an act of protest against the UK’s backing of Israel and its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
The proposed amendment to the Terrorism Act 2000, which seeks to outlaw three organizations including Palestine Action, was officially introduced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this week.
The House of Commons passed the motion with a majority of 385 votes against 26.
Alongside Palestine Action, the legislation also includes a prohibition on two neo-Nazi groups: the Maniacs Murder Cult (MMC) and the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM).
The decision to initiate the bans was made public on Tuesday. According to the government, these actions were taken "following advice from cross-government experts."
This move signals a coordinated effort to address groups perceived as threats to public safety and national security.
During the parliamentary session on Wednesday, Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis stated: "By implementing this measure, we will remove Palestine Action’s veil of legitimacy, tackle its financial support and degrade its efforts to recruit and radicalize people into committing terrorist activity in its name."
The decision follows the formal presentation of the draft order in Parliament by Yvette Cooper, which outlined the government’s intention to outlaw the three groups.
This announcement came in the wake of an incident on June 20, when members of Palestine Action breached the Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire.
The activists caused damage to two aircraft in an act of protest against the UK’s backing of Israel and its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment