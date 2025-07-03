Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Parliament Votes on Banning Palestine Action

2025-07-03 03:30:59
(MENAFN) British legislators voted on Wednesday in favor of designating the pro-Palestinian activist group, Palestine Action, as a terrorist entity.

The proposed amendment to the Terrorism Act 2000, which seeks to outlaw three organizations including Palestine Action, was officially introduced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper earlier this week.

The House of Commons passed the motion with a majority of 385 votes against 26.

Alongside Palestine Action, the legislation also includes a prohibition on two neo-Nazi groups: the Maniacs Murder Cult (MMC) and the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM).

The decision to initiate the bans was made public on Tuesday. According to the government, these actions were taken "following advice from cross-government experts."

This move signals a coordinated effort to address groups perceived as threats to public safety and national security.

During the parliamentary session on Wednesday, Home Office Minister Dan Jarvis stated: "By implementing this measure, we will remove Palestine Action’s veil of legitimacy, tackle its financial support and degrade its efforts to recruit and radicalize people into committing terrorist activity in its name."

The decision follows the formal presentation of the draft order in Parliament by Yvette Cooper, which outlined the government’s intention to outlaw the three groups.

This announcement came in the wake of an incident on June 20, when members of Palestine Action breached the Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire.

The activists caused damage to two aircraft in an act of protest against the UK’s backing of Israel and its military actions in the Gaza Strip.

