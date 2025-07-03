403
Swiss regulators order closures of GHF
(MENAFN) Swiss regulators have mandated the dissolution of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) office in Geneva, according to a report by Swiss public broadcaster RTS. The GHF, an aid organization supported by Israel and the U.S., operates in Gaza and had established its Geneva branch earlier this year as a way to circumvent traditional UN aid distribution channels.
The Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ASF) decided to close the Geneva office after determining that the foundation lacked a Swiss representative and address, and failed to address these compliance issues. The Swiss Home Affairs Department confirmed the decision.
In early June, the Swiss Foreign Ministry described the Geneva branch’s legal status as “inactive” and “noncompliant” with Swiss regulations.
The GHF’s operations faced widespread international criticism and condemnation from the United Nations after chaotic aid deliveries coincided with the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians. UN investigators described the foundation’s initiative as “outrageous,” which contributed to the resignation of the Swiss director of the organization.
Swiss NGO TRIAL International, which has filed multiple complaints seeking transparency into GHF’s activities, welcomed the dissolution decision. In a statement released Wednesday, the NGO said it “is not surprised” by the outcome, noting it was “inevitable given the foundation's failure to meet the legal obligations for foundations registered in Switzerland.”
