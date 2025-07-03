Border Guards Destroy Russian Mortar, UAV Launch Pad Near Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

“Servicemen with the State Border Guard Service as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces are performing combat missions to repel Russian occupation troops in the north of Kharkiv region. UAV reconnaissance and attack groups and mortar crews of the Scorpion unit with the Hart brigade inflicted fire damage on enemy positions near Volchansk," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, combat drone operators from the Prime unit, 5th Detachment of the State Border Guard Service operating in the Kursk axis destroyed an armored vehicle, a mortar position, a UAV takeoff and control point, three dugouts, and five shelters, also eliminated seven Russian soldiers.