Border Guards Destroy Russian Mortar, UAV Launch Pad Near Vovchansk
“Servicemen with the State Border Guard Service as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces are performing combat missions to repel Russian occupation troops in the north of Kharkiv region. UAV reconnaissance and attack groups and mortar crews of the Scorpion unit with the Hart brigade inflicted fire damage on enemy positions near Volchansk," the report says.Read also: Russia suffers another 1,000 casualties, loses 21 artillery systems in Ukraine in past day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, combat drone operators from the Prime unit, 5th Detachment of the State Border Guard Service operating in the Kursk axis destroyed an armored vehicle, a mortar position, a UAV takeoff and control point, three dugouts, and five shelters, also eliminated seven Russian soldiers.
